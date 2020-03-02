Scrappers Announce Monthly Specialty Hat Package

NILES, OH - Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a specialty hat package that includes an adjustable hat and game ticket with $5 loaded value (valid for concession or merchandise) starting at $20. Each month will feature a limited edition hat that cannot be found in the team shop.

The package is available for purchase with an upper box ticket ($20), lower box ticket ($21), or premium box ticket ($23). Fans must choose a game date at the time of purchase. Hat packages are on sale now at mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open the 2020 season on Wednesday, June 24 at Eastwood Field. Notable alumni include Francisco Lindor, Jose Ramirez, Shane Bieber, Jason Kipnis, and Victor Martinez. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

