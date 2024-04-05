Scrappers Announce Margaritaville Night on Opening Night at Eastwood Field on June 7th

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce Margaritaville Night on Opening Night, Friday, June 7th which will feature a Margaritaville specialty team jersey presented by Foxconn with jersey auction proceeds benefitting Junior Achievement, a Margaritaville Scrappy Bobblehead giveaway to the first 1,000 fans presented by Toyota of Warren and 21 WFMJ, a pre-game performance by The Suns of Beaches Band, and a Margaritaville themed Fireworks Show following the game presented by Meijer, Servpro, 21 WFMJ & WBCB with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks. The Suns of Beaches Band pre-game performance will kick off when gates open at 5:00pm. First pitch is at 7:05pm.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 5th at 10am with ticket prices starting at $7. Tickets can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000.

The 2024 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding member teams in the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2024 season at Eastwood Field on Friday, June 7 against the Frederick Keys. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. For more information, visit mvscrappers.com.

