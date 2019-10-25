Scrappers Announce Hot Stove Banquet Speaker Omar Vizquel

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce their 2020 Hot Stove Banquet featuring guest speaker, former Cleveland Indians' Shortstop, Omar Vizquel presented by Shepherd of the Valley. The event will take place on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Hollywood Gaming at Mahoning Valley Race Course in Austintown, Ohio. This event is open to fans of all ages and will run from 6pm-9pm.

A VIP ticket and general admission ticket will be sold for this event. The VIP ticket is $100 and includes a one hour meet and greet with Omar Vizquel from 6-7pm (doors open 5:45pm), guaranteed autograph, Omar Vizquel photo, dinner, speech and Q&A from Omar Vizquel. VIP tables (8 tickets) are available for $800. Limited quantities of the VIP ticket are available. The General Admission ticket is $50 and includes dinner, speech and Q&A from Omar Vizquel. General Admission tables (8 tickets) are available for $360. Doors will open at 6:45pm for general admission tickets. All tickets are limited and the Scrappers encourage fans to purchase early. A cash bar and opportunity to ask questions during the Q&A are available to all fans in attendance.

For more information or to purchase tickets visit www.mvscrappers.com, or contact Kate Walsh at kwalsh@mvscrappers.com or call 330-505-0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and play at Eastwood Field. 2020 Season Memberships and ticket packages are now on sale and can be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office, by calling 330-505-0000 or visiting mvscrappers.com. For more information about memberships, ticket packages or group outings visit mvscrappers.com.

