Scrappers Announce Hiring Event with Open Interviews on Thursday, April 27 from 1-7pm at Eastwood Field

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will host a Hiring Event on Thursday, April 27th for game day positions. Game day employees and entertainers are wanted to join our team! The Hiring Event will run from 1pm-7pm at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers are hiring for the following positions:

- Concessions (managers, cooks, cashiers, runners, assistant food & beverage managers)

- Ushers and Ticket Takers

- Box Office

- Fun Zone

- 50/50

- Parking

- Mascot Back Ups

- Vendors/Food Runners

- Suite & Diamond Club Servers

- Merchandise

Game day positions offer perks including a flexible, fun summer job at the ballpark, game tickets, Scrappers gift card, employee appreciation picnic, employee of the month incentives, and merchandise discounts.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to arriving and should enter through the main gate entrance. Applications are available at mvscrappers.com. For more information about the Hiring Event, contact the Scrappers at 330-505-0000 or info@mvscrappers.com.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the offseason or for more information on 2023 ticket packages, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

