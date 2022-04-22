Scrappers Announce Hiring Event on Saturday, April 30th at Eastwood Field

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will host a Hiring Event on Saturday, April 30th for game day positions. Game day employees and entertainers are wanted to join our team! The Hiring Event will run from 10am-12pm at Eastwood Field.

The Scrappers are hiring for the following positions:

Concessions (managers, cooks, cashiers, runners)

Ushers and Ticket Takers

Box Office

Fun Zone

50/50

Parking

Mascot

Emcee

Scorekeeper

PA Announcer

Vendors

Suite Servers

Entertainers

Game day positions offer perks including a flexible, fun summer job at the ballpark, game tickets, Scrappers gift card, employee appreciation picnic, employee of the month incentives, and merchandise discounts.

Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to arriving and should enter through the main gate entrance. Applications are available at mvscrappers.com. For more information about the Hiring Event, contact the Scrappers at 330-505-0000 or info@mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and open up their season at home on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. For more information about promotions, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

