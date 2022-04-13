Scrappers Announce Disney Channel Celebrity from Raven's Home

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce a celebrity appearance by Disney Channel celebrity from Raven's Home, Issac Ryan Brown, presented by Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley and Once Upon A Child. Issac Ryan Brown, known for his role as Booker Baxter, is making an appearance at Eastwood Field for the Scrappers game on Saturday, July 23rd. Brown will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and take photos with fans during the game.

VIP packages are on sale now with limited quantities available. The VIP Meet and Greet Package for two includes a meet and greet and photo opportunity with Issac Ryan Brown, two upper box seat tickets and $10 loaded value on each ticket. Two time slots are available (5:30-6:30pm and 7-9pm). The VIP Meet and Greet Package is $50 and is on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by calling 330-505-0000. Additional passes are available for $25 each (must purchase a package to purchase additional passes).

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and open up their season at home on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. For more information about promotions, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

