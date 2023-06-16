Scrappers Announce Dinner on the Diamond Event with Dwier Brown

June 16, 2023 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce Dinner on the Diamond with Dwier Brown on Saturday, September 30th presented by The Oswald Companies in partnership with Shepherd of the Valley and Shepherd's Foundation. Dwier Brown played Ray's father, "John Kinsella" in the classic movie "Field of Dreams".

Dinner on the Diamond will consist of a buffet dinner, silent auction and 50/50, presentation and Q&A with Dwier Brown, pictures in the outfield and the movie "Field of Dreams". Wanna have a catch? Bring your gloves and baseballs and play catch in the outfield!

VIP Meet & Greet table tickets are available to guarantee your time with Dwier Brown, which also include dinner and two drink tickets. Single VIP table tickets are $100 each and $700 for a full VIP table (8 people). General table tickets include dinner and are available for $75 each and $500 for a full General table (8 people). Tickets are on sale now at mvscrappers.com. Early entry for VIP will be at 5pm with the A to Z Dependable Services Main Gate opening at 5:30pm.

The 2023 Scrappers season is presented by Foxconn. For more information on 2023 ticket packages and a full promotional schedule, visit www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 16, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.