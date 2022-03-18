Scrappers Announce Cobra Kai Night with "Demetri" Gianni DeCenzo Celebrity Appearance

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce Cobra Kai Night with a celebrity appearance by Gianni DeCenzo, presented by the Junior Taekwondo and Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles. Gianni DeCenzo, known for his role as Demetri on Cobra Kai, is making an appearance at Eastwood Field for the Scrappers game on Saturday, June 25th. DeCenzo will be on hand to throw out the first pitch and take photos with fans during the game.

VIP packages are on sale now with limited quantities available. The VIP Package (5:30-6:30pm) includes a meet and greet and photo op with DeCenzo, upper box seat, and all-you-can-eat wristband for the following items: hot dogs, Italian sausage, French fries, popcorn, nachos, and fountain drinks. The VIP Package is $50 and is limited to the first 50 fans. The Cobra Kai Fast Photo Package includes a photo op with DeCenzo with a fast pass in the line, upper box seat and a $10 loaded ticket value. The Cobra Kai Fast Photo package is $35 and is limited to the first 100 fans.

VIP packages are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by calling 330-505-0000.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League and open up their season at home on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. For more information about promotions, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

