Scrappers Announce Bobblehead Series Giveaways

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce three bobblehead giveaway dates for the 2023 season. The bobbleheads include former Scrappers Steven Kwan (2019), Oscar Gonzalez (2017) and Guardians' Top Prospect Daniel Espino (2019). Join us on game dates Saturday, June 17 (Kwan presented by Toyota of Warren), Saturday, July 22 (Gonzalez), and Saturday, August 5 (Espino) for the giveaways to the first 1,000 fans, presented by 21 WFMJ. Gates will open at 6:00pm. Guarantee all three bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Package, which also includes a game ticket to each bobblehead night and the Scrappers Opening Night on Thursday, June 1st.

Bobblehead Packages start at $40 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000. Packages are limited.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are a founding member of the MLB Draft League. The Scrappers are celebrating their 25th Anniversary season and are set to open at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 1 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

