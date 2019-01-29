Scrappers Announce Bobblehead Series Giveaways

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce four bobblehead giveaway dates for the 2019 season. The full sized bobbleheads include Michael Brantley (rehab assignment July 2016), Scrappy, and former Scrappers Shane Bieber (2016) and Jesus Aguilar (2010). Join us on game dates Saturday, June 22 (Brantley presented by Toyota of Warren), Saturday, July 6 (Scrappy), Friday, August 9 (Bieber) and Saturday, August 17 (Aguilar) for the giveaways to the first 1,000 fans, presented by 21 WFMJ. Gates will open at 6:00pm. Guarantee all four bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Package, which also includes a game ticket to each bobblehead night and the Scrappers Opening Day on Sunday, June 16.

Bobblehead Packages start at $45 and are on sale now. They can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling (330) 505 - 0000. Packages are limited.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open up their season at home on Sunday, June 16 at 6:35pm against the Batavia Muckdogs. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

