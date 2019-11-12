Scrappers Announce Bobblehead Series Giveaways for 2020

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are pleased to announce four bobblehead giveaways for the 2020 season. The full sized bobbleheads include a double bobblehead featuring Francisco Lindor and Jose Ramirez presented by Toyota of Warren, Youngstown native Ed O'Neill presented by the Eastwood Mall Complex, former Scrapper and 2019 Wilson Defensive Player of the Year Roberto Perez presented by Auto Owner's Insurance, and former Scrapper and Cleveland Indians #1 Prospect, Nolan Jones. Dates for the giveaways will be announced soon and will be available to the first 1,000 fans each giveaway night presented by media partner 21 WFMJ.

Guarantee all four bobbleheads with the Bobblehead Package, which also includes a game ticket to each bobblehead night and the Scrappers Opening Night on Wednesday, June 24. Call 330-505-0000 for more information.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are the Short Season Single A Affiliate of the Cleveland Indians and open up their season at home on Wednesday, June 24 against the Auburn Doubledays. For more information about individual game tickets, ticket packages or group outings visit www.mvscrappers.com or call the front office at (330) 505 - 0000.

