Scrappers Announce 2019 Promotional Calendar

April 10, 2019 - New York-Penn League (NYPL) - Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release





NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 21st season at Eastwood Field. 2019 season highlights include seven post-game firework displays, four full-size bobblehead giveaways, five Buck Nights and three specialty jersey nights. The Scrappers full size bobbleheads presented by 21 WFMJ will feature three former Scrappers; Michael Brantley on June 29 (Toyota of Warren), Shane Bieber on August 9 (Auto Owners Insurance; Paige & Byrnes, Daubenmire Insurance and Champion Insurance of Austintown), and Jesus Aguilar (Western Reserve Orthotics and Prosthetics Centre) on August 17. Additionally, everyone's favorite mascot, Scrappy will round out the bobbleheads on July 6 (Eastwood Mall Complex). The other giveaway night includes a Youth Fauxback Jersey on June 22 (Armstrong).

The Scrappers will wear three specialty jerseys this season that will be auctioned off at the games and through the free app LiveSource. Specialty jerseys will be worn on Friday, June 21, Saturday, July 13 and Saturday, August 10. Details including designs will be revealed soon.

The Scrappers weekly promotions for the 2019 season include:

Every Monday Matters (Pizza Joe's) at Eastwood Field. Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item, new or gently used clothing item or a children's book for a free General Admission ticket.

Tuesdays are All You Can Eat! Get all you can eat hot dogs, burgers, soft tacos, nachos, French fries, popcorn and fountain drinks through the 7th inning. Fans can purchase this for an additional $15 per person or additional $12 per child, 12 and under. All our 55 + fans will receive half off Upper Box tickets for Senior Discount Tuesdays (Shepherd of the Valley). Tickets must be purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Wednesdays are Military Appreciation Nights (NECA/IBEW Electricians). Show a Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field for two free upper box seat game tickets. It's also Wendy's® Wednesday. Fans can receive buy one get one free upper box seat tickets with a Wendy's receipt or voucher from participating Wendy's.

Thursday Buck Nights (Quaker Steak & Lube) are back! Fans can enjoy $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs and drinks at five Buck Nights this season.

Each Friday home game there will be a fantastic fireworks show! Fireworks will also follow the game on Opening Night, June 16th and the Fourth of July (McDonald's). Fireworks are presented by media partner 21 WFMJ & WBCB.

Sundays are Family Fun Days (McDonald's) featuring kids' themed activities all game long. It's also the Ohio Lottery Second Chance Sunday Promotion - buy one get one free tickets with any non-winning Ohio Lottery instant ticket. Plus, fans 18 and over will receive a free Ohio Lottery scratch'n win ticket with a chance to win up to $50

For a complete promotional schedule, visit www.mvscrappers.com. The Scrappers open the 2019 season at Eastwood Field on June 16 vs. the Batavia Muckdogs. Single game tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 8:30am and can be purchased online at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field or by calling 330-505-0000.

