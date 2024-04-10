Scrappers and the Rich Center for Autism Announce New Sensory Safe Suite at Eastwood Field

April 10, 2024 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

NILES, OH - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers and The Rich Center for Autism are excited to team up to provide fans with a safe and inclusive environment they can enjoy with their families in the Sensory Safe Suite at Eastwood Field.

The suite will providing a more calming and comfortable environment for guests at every Scrappers game. It will include sensory safe amenities such as interactive play displays, sensory kits, lighting options and newly installed shades on windows and sliding doors to provide fans with the option of controlling their environment.

Mike Latessa, Executive Director, The Rich Center for Autism states: "We are extremely excited to be expanding our partnership with the [Mahoning Valley] Scrappers to include the sensory suite. This will be an amazing asset not only for our students and families at The Rich Center for Autism, but the greater autism community of the Mahoning Valley as well."

Heather Sahli, Scrappers General Manager said "We have built our partnership with The Rich Center for Autism over the past five years and to be able to work together to create a safe and comfortable space at Eastwood Field is something we are extremely proud of. We are pleased to offer this new inclusive space to our fans this summer and beyond."

The Sensory Safe Suite includes twelve game tickets and three parking passes for each Scrappers game. Families can request games dates and tickets in advance, courtesy of The Rich Center for Autism. The application to request tickets is available at mvscrappers.com.

The Scrappers have also partnered with The Rich Center for Autism to create a specialty jersey that the Scrappers players will wear for Autism Awareness Night on Saturday, June 8th against the Frederick Keys. Game worn jerseys, presented by Foxconn, will be auctioned off in person at the game and online at mvscrappers.com and LiveSource.com. Jersey proceeds will benefit The Rich Center for Autism.

