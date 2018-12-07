Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to Host 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game

MOOSIC, PA - On Thursday evening, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, in conjunction with the International League and Pacific Coast League, announced that the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game will be held at PNC Field. The festivities begin on July 13 and the 33rd Triple-A All-Star Game, presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, will be played on July 15 at 7:05 P.M.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Triple-A Baseball world back to Northeast Pennsylvania," stated Josh Olerud, the RailRiders Team President and General Manager. "With the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau at our side for this whole process, we are well aware of the profile and economic boost that these events can bring to a region. This is a very exciting time at PNC Field with so much on the horizon."

2020 will mark the second time that the Triple-A All-Star Game and its events will be held in NEPA. The eighth edition of the game was played at Lackawanna County Stadium on July 12, 1995. At that time, the game was held as an American League versus National League contest with players coming from three leagues to represent their parent clubs.

The All-Star Banquet will be held on Monday, July 13, 2020. After a luncheon on July 14, PNC Field will host the annual home run derby and a celebrity softball game. After the All-Star Game on July 15, a post-game bash will close the mid-season break.

For the announcement on Thursday, Olerud was joined by Curt Camoni, the Executive Director of the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, members of the team's ownership group including Bob Mills, Andy Ashby, Steve Somers, Rick Bond, Matt Haggerty, John and Mary Metz, as well as Lackawanna County Commissioners Patrick O'Malley and Jerry Notarianni. Roy White, a two-time All-Star and two-time World Champion, was also on hand to represent the New York Yankees.

The 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game will be the second national event at PNC Field since its 2012 renovation for the 2013 season. The club also hosted the Triple-A National Championship Game in September of 2017.

In addition to the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau as the title partner, the RailRiders have announced that the Hilton Scranton and Conference Center will serve as the official host hotel for All-Star Week. The club is also pleased to have Novel-T-Shirts as a presenting sponsor of the events.

"Without exception, during every trip I have made to NEPA since 1995 I have been asked by at least one fan or member of the media: When are we going to host another Triple-A All-Star Game?" said International League President Randy Mobley. "There is now an answer to this question and I am thrilled the game and associated events will return in 2020."

The 2018 All-Star Game was hosted by the Columbus Clippers and the 2019 edition is in El Paso, Texas.

"With the community support demonstrated when the team hosted the Triple-A National Championship Game in September of 2017," Mobley added, "it became evident that we needed to get the All-Star Game back to Moosic as soon as possible. The 29 other Triple-A teams around the country agreed, so here we come! When the team's current ownership took over a few years back, it arrived with a plan to 'give the fans more' and this is yet another example of that commitment being fulfilled."

Ticket options, as well as additional details on the events surrounding the 2020 Triple-A All-Star Game, presented by the Lackawanna County Visitors Bureau, will be announced in the future. The 2019 season, in which the RailRiders are celebrating 30 years of baseball in Northeast Pennsylvania, begins on April 4 with the home opener set for April 11. Tickets and partnership information is available by calling (570) 969-2255 or by visiting swbrailriders.com.

