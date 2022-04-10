Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed

SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 1:05 P.M. on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The RailRiders and Mets will make up today's game as part of a doubleheader on June 8 when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Syracuse. First pitch of that Wednesday twinbill is set for 4:05 P.M.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is idle Monday and hosts the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 12. Opening Night at PNC Field includes a FanFest starting at 4:30 P.M., a magnetic schedule giveaway when gates open at 5:30, a 6:35 first pitch, 10 chances to win $10,000 and post game fireworks. For tickets and more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:

4-1

