Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed
April 10, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release
SYRACUSE, NY - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders game against the Syracuse Mets, scheduled for 1:05 P.M. on Sunday at NBT Bank Stadium, has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The RailRiders and Mets will make up today's game as part of a doubleheader on June 8 when Scranton/Wilkes-Barre returns to Syracuse. First pitch of that Wednesday twinbill is set for 4:05 P.M.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is idle Monday and hosts the Norfolk Tides on Tuesday, April 12. Opening Night at PNC Field includes a FanFest starting at 4:30 P.M., a magnetic schedule giveaway when gates open at 5:30, a 6:35 first pitch, 10 chances to win $10,000 and post game fireworks. For tickets and more information, visit www.swbrailriders.com/tickets.
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Record:
4-1
• Discuss this story on the International League message board...
International League Stories from April 10, 2022
- Columbus Game Notes - Columbus Clippers
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Mets and RailRiders Postponed Sunday, Makeup to be Played on June 8th as Part of Doubleheader - Syracuse Mets
- Chasers Fall on Saturday to Indians - Omaha Storm Chasers
- April 10 Game Notes: Iowa at Buffalo - Iowa Cubs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Stories
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Syracuse Postponed
- RailRiders Suffer First Loss of 2022 in 10
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes
- RailRiders Complete Double Header Sweep
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes