Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces updates on 2021 radio broadcasts

MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, Triple-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, have extended their agreement with the Bold Gold Media Group to carry the full 120-game schedule in 2021. The club is also pleased to announce the elevation of broadcaster Joe Vasile to the number two role on broadcasts, joining the "Voice of the RailRiders" Adam Marco on the call this season.

The flagship of the RailRiders Radio Network is The Mothership; Bold Gold's oldies station that hit the airwaves in 2020 and added a frequency to expand the coverage. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre games can be heard locally on 1400 AM, 1440 AM, 93.5 FM, 106.7 FM and 107.9 FM. This array of frequencies for The Mothership gives the RailRiders coverage across both Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties, as well as into Wayne and Pike Counties in the Pocono Lake Region.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders broadcasts are also available online at swbrailriders.com and with the video feed on MiLB.tv when the team plays at PNC Field.

Bold Gold Media Group's family of stations has been the home of RailRiders radio broadcasts since 2007.

"Bold Gold Media Group has been a tremendous partner for over a decade," said Katie Beekman the RailRiders General Manager. "Whether it has been carrying the game broadcasts or helping promote the RailRiders brand across the region, we have always appreciated the efforts of Vince Benedetto, Bob VanDerheyden, Michael Stanton and the entire staff at Bold Gold."

Marco returns for his 15th year in Minor League Baseball and third season as the lead voice of the RailRiders. Vasile replaces Adam Giardino as the club's Media Relations Manager, who had served in this role previously.

"I'm thrilled to have Joe return to the booth with us this season," Marco said. "He has been integral to what we have done the last few seasons behind the scenes. Joe brings a wealth of knowledge and a polished voice to our call, so I truly believe fans will be entertained and well-informed this season."

Vasile enters his seventh season of minor league baseball and his third season with the RailRiders. In 2018 and 2019, he served as the RailRiders Media Relations and Broadcast Assistant. In the offseason, Vasile has served as the voice of Bucknell University women's basketball since 2019 and broadcasts Bucknell men's basketball and football home games. He also broadcasts a variety of sports for St. Peter's University, Lafayette College, St. Francis College (N.Y.), the Northeast Conference and Princeton University.

Prior to his time with the RailRiders, Vasile spent the 2017 season as the Media Relations and Broadcast Assistant for the Long Island Ducks and has previous stops with the Salem Red Sox in 2016 and the Fayetteville SwampDogs in 2014 and 2015. In the 2015 season, Vasile also served as Fayetteville's Assistant General Manager.

A native of Paramus, N.J., Vasile graduated from The College of New Jersey in December 2013. He also hosts the baseball documentary podcast Secondary Lead and has had writing published on Fangraphs and Beyond the Box Score.

"I am incredibly thankful to be returning to the RailRiders in an expanded role this season," Vasile said. "Working alongside Adam Marco and Adam Giardino, as well as the entire staff at PNC Field, has been a fantastic experience and I can't wait to start with the 2021 campaign. We have the best fans in minor league baseball and I'm looking forward to seeing people at the ballpark once again."

The 2021 campaign beings on the road May 4 at Syracuse before Scranton/Wilkes-Barre plays its home opener at PNC Field on May 11 against Lehigh Valley. A limited number of single-game tickets for the month of May will go on sale on April 27 at 10 AM online at swbrailriders.com. Full, Half and Partial Season Ticket Memberships are on sale now.

The RailRiders front office is open on a limited basis and by appointment only. For more information, please visit swbrailriders.com or contact the club by calling (570) 969-2255 and leave a voicemail. Calls will be returned at the earliest possible opportunity.

