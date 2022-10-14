Scranton/Wilkes-Barre announces 2022-23 Student MVP Program

October 14, 2022 - International League (IL) - Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders News Release







MOOSIC, PA - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and NEPA Crane & Hauling are pleased to announce the Student MVP program is returning for the 2022-23 academic year. Local elementary school and middle school students can be honored and rewarded for their efforts during the current school year!

The Student MVP program uses the fun of RailRiders baseball as an incentive and reward system for students at no cost to schools, teachers or the students themselves. Teachers at participating schools will create criteria and help track students towards their goal of becoming an MVP. A limited number of MVP awards are available at each grade level in each school, helping incentivize and reward positive academic and behavioral development.

"NEPA Crane & Hauling is proud to team up with the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders and show our support to students in our local area," said Jeff Keeney, the owner of NEPA Crane & Hauling. "Students today are faced with many challenges and often their hard work goes unnoticed. NEPA Crane & Hauling is extremely proud of our local students for their hard work and dedication to their education, and we are cheering them on as they strive to reach their goals and chase their dreams."

Each Student MVP will be honored at the RailRiders game on Friday, June 23, 2023. Additionally, each MVP will receive:

- A Personalized Award Certificate signed by the RailRiders General Manager, CHAMP and completed by their teacher

- A shout out on the video board during the game, welcoming all of our RailRiders Student MVPs attending the game

- A special gift from NEPA Crane & Hauling and the RailRiders

Principals can register their schools by visiting www.milb.com/scranton-wb/community/studentmvp now.

The deadline to register is November 22, 2022. For more information, contact Krista Lutzick, the Community Relations Manager for the RailRiders, at klutzick@swbrailriders.com or by calling (570) 558-4616.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from October 14, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.