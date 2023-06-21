Scott Superb Again, Ponies Down Ducks in Akron for Third Straight Win

AKRON, OH - Ponies RHP Christian Scott led the way with another strong start in his second Double-A outing of his career as the Binghamton Rumble Ponies defeated the Akron RubberDucks 4-2 on Wednesday night at Canal Park. Binghamton has won three straight games.

Scott (2-0) pitched a career-high six and two-thirds innings allowing just four hits and two runs with two walks and eight strikeouts. He struck out the side in the fifth and faced the minimum number of batters in five separate frames.

Binghamton got on the board in the top of the first after a leadoff double by Wyatt Young. Young advanced to third on a wild pitch and Jose Peroza drove him in on a sacrifice fly to left. Young extended his hitting streak to nine games.

With the Ponies down 2-1 in the fourth, Peroza singled to left to begin the inning against RHP Tanner Burns (2-3). Later in the frame with two out, Agustin Ruiz hit a go-ahead two-run homer to right that put Binghamton back on top 3-2. It's Ruiz eighth home run of the season.

The Ponies would add a run in the eighth as Peroza drew a bases loaded walk to force home Tanner Murphy and make it 4-2. Peroza finished with two RBIs and a run scored for the game.

LHP Tyler Thomas pitched an inning and a third of scoreless relief. In the ninth, with two on and two out RHP Dylan Hall struck out Johnathan Rodriguez swinging to end the game. It's Hall's fourth save of the season with Binghamton.

The two teams continue their series on Thursday night with first pitch at 6:35 PM. The NYCM Insurance Pregame Show begins at 6:20 PM on the WNBF Rumble Ponies Radio Network.

Postgame Notes: Scott over his first two Double-A starts has allowed just three runs over 12.2 IP, with a 17-to-2 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

