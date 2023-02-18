Scott, Rockers Shutout Prowlers 5-0

Port Huron, MI - After taking two tough losses in Mississippi last weekend, the Rockers traveled to Port Huron to take on the Prowlers in the 13th game of the I-94 Rivalry at McMorran Place. Motor City's last trip on Jan. 21st ended in an overtime shootout loss, but Friday's game was the complete opposite. The Rockers secured its first shutout of the season behind Blake Scott's 34 save performance to beat the Prowlers 5-0.

Motor City was able to get a 2-0 lead in the first period thanks to goals by Derek Makimaa and Scott Coash.

Connor Inger captured the puck down low behind the net and came around to the near side looking for a centering pass. Inger found Makimaa in the slot for his third assist and a four game point streak.

Makimaa earned his eleventh goal of the season on the wrister with 13:10 remaining in the period.

With 4:20 remaining in the period, Cody Oakes collected the puck in the defensive zone and pushed it ahead to Inger. The forward walked the puck deep into the offensive zone and wrapped around to the nearside where he left the puck for Coash along the boards. Coash collected the puck and fired it into the net from a steep angle for his 23rd of the year.

Coash now has a five game point streak and has recorded five goals in three games, while Oakes has first point as a Rocker since he was signed on Feb 9th. 3:14 into the second period the Rockers kept the offense going. Port Huron's Frank Schumacher had the puck in the defensive zone, and had a giveaway to Makimaa. Makimaa quickly offered a centering pass to Cade Lambdin in front of the net as he scored to extend the lead to 3-0 on his fourth of the season.

It was his first goal since Nov 23rd, and the third straight game with a point. Makimaa continued scoring the puck in the third period as he recorded his first hat-trick of his Rocker career. Brad Reitter moved the puck to Dante Suffredini at the point with 3:08 into the final frame. Suffredini offered a blast from the outside that was initially stopped. Makimaa jumped on the rebound and put away the puck for a 4-0 lead.

Later in the third, Reitter settled down the puck after it was flung into the air at the end line. Makimaa picked it up and went end-to-end fired his 13th goal of the season for a 5-0 lead and completed his hat-trick with 11:01 to play.

Scott, who has started the last four games with Trevor Babin suspended by the league, played well in net making key saves all night long for the Rockers. He stopped all 34 shots he faced for the first shutout in Rocker history.

In his 110 game career Scott didn't record a single shutout until Friday night against his former team.

