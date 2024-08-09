Scott Langer Speaks About the Two Most Important Things to Him as a Head Coach in the NAHL. #NANow
August 9, 2024 - North American Hockey League (NAHL)
Aberdeen Wings YouTube Video
Full Interview: https://youtu.be/kCjwc_ysFSo Story: https://nahl.com/news/story.cfm?id=39171
Our Website https://nahl.com/ Watch live games here https://nahltv.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nahlhockey/ X (Twitter): https://twitter.com/NAHLHockey FaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/NorthAmericanHockeyLeague
Check out the Aberdeen Wings Statistics
• Discuss this story on the North American Hockey League message board...
North American Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2024
- Simon Becar Heads to Slovakia - New Jersey Titans
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Aberdeen Wings Stories
- Former Wings Captain, Riley Sharun, Announces Commitment to Play Hockey at Lakehead University
- 2024 NAHL Draft Recap
- Aberdeen Wings Sign Forward Jaxson Ruthven to Tender
- Simon Pollock Has Announced his Commitment to Play Division III Hockey at St. Olaf College
- Bennett Koupal Has Announced his Commitment to Play Division III Hockey at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point