Scott Hennessey to Take Temporary, Medical Leave of Absence

June 20, 2023 - Texas League (TL) - Tulsa Drillers News Release







Tulsa Drillers manager Scott Hennessey has announced that he will be taking a temporary, medical leave of absence. Hennessey has been diagnosed with a form of cancer and will begin treatments at the conclusion of the first-half of the season.

Doctors have identified his cancer as Stage 3, curable squamous cell carcinoma. Testing has revealed that it has not spread beyond the initial area in his neck, and his long-term prognosis is very good.

Hennessey will take the temporary leave of absence to undergo several weeks of chemotherapy treatment in either Tulsa or Los Angeles. During the process, he hopes to occasionally visit ONEOK Field when his treatments and condition allow.

"I would like to say thank you for the heartfelt words of support that have been extended to myself and my wife Deanne since my diagnosis," said Hennessey. "I have felt a special bond with the city of Tulsa since my first day here. We not only have some of the best baseball fans in the country, but some of the best people. We are going to fight this battle with everything we have, and I plan on being back in the dugout very soon."

Hennessey is currently in his sixth season as Drillers manager and has been with the Los Angeles Dodgers for 17 years.

"Scott has the support and thoughts of everyone within the Drillers organization," said Drillers Vice President of Media & Public Relations Brian Carroll. "He has touched and befriended so many people since coming to Tulsa, and he will be missed during his time away. Scott is a great competitor and a winner, and he will take on and win this battle with the same tenacity that he shows in the dugout."

To show support for Scott during his treatments, the Drillers players will be donating several game-used items that will be auctioned during upcoming games at ONEOK Field. All proceeds raised will be donated to The Children's Hospital at Saint Francis in Scott's name.

