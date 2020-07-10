Scott Dornbrock Returns to Admirals for 2020-21

July 10, 2020 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced today they have officially re-signed defenseman Scott Dornbrock for the 2020-21 season.

Dornbrock, 26, played in nine games with the Admirals before the cancellation of the 2019-20 season. His one goal came against his former team, the Jacksonville Icemen, on February 26. The Harper Woods, MI native began his second full season as a professional in 2019-20 with the Cincinnati Cyclones, playing in 20 games and registering six points and a +8 rating.

The 6'3, 230lb defenseman began his professional career with the Idaho Steelheads, but played in his first game with the Reading Royals in 2018-19. After 24 games with the Royals, Dornbrock was sent to Jacksonville, finishing out his season in the sunshine state.

2020-21 SEASON TICKETS ARE NOW AVAILABLE

The Admirals have introduced a new ticket program where season ticket holders will be able to enjoy the same great seats but will now have access to an interest free 12-month payment plan.

This program offers affordability with a new price option as low as $19 a month, new benefits and a billing process for the fans' convenience.

As a season-ticket holder you will never lose the value of your ticket and gain access to exclusive benefits such as the unused ticket redemption (excludes Economy level), interest free payment plan, 15% off merchandise, playoff protection, lounge access, pre-game briefing, exclusive events, single game ticket discounts, auxiliary board message and many more.

In addition, the first 300 people to secure their seats for the 2020-21 season will receive a voucher for free tax preparation services courtesy of our partners at Loyalty Brands. Click HERE to purchase your season tickets today! For additional questions, call 757-640-1212.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 10, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.