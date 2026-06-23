Scotland Trains at Club Facilities Ahead of Facing Brazil in Crucial Final FIFA World Cup 2026™ Group Stage Matchup

Published on June 23, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF's state-of-the-art facilities carry on serving as official training sites for teams playing FIFA World Cup 2026™ matches in Miami. On Tuesday morning, Scotland's national team conducted their preparatory work at Inter Miami CF Stadium ahead of taking on Brazil in their third and final Group C fixture. The European nation is currently third in the group with three points after posting a win and a draw in their opening matches, and is in search of a positive result to boost their chances of advancing to the Round of 32.

This morning's training session marked Scotland's return to the Club's facilities after calling Florida Blue Training Center home for a training camp ahead of their World Cup participation. In their previous visit, Scotland manager Steven Clarke praised the Florida Blue Training Center after being a key part of the team's preparations.

"[The Florida Blue Training Center] is top-class. Obviously, we came over and took a look at the facility earlier in the year, we saw it and we wanted it. And then fortunately for us, it became available and with a little bit of help from certainly Mr. Beckham, who is an old adversary of mine, I played against him many, many years ago, we managed to get this facility. So, delighted."

Inter Miami's facilities will continue helping prepare some of the world's best national teams as they compete in the FIFA World Cup 2026™, as the Club's homes serve as official training sites for teams playing matches in Miami during this summer's global tournament.

Prior to Scotland's training session this morning, Inter Miami CF Stadium hosted Saudi Arabia training in Fort Lauderdale on Sunday, June 14, as they concluded their preparations before facing Uruguay in their Group H opener, ultimately picking up an important point through a hard-fought 1-1 draw.

World Cup Fever Hits Nu Stadium with First-Ever Concert Featuring Carín León

With the FIFA World Cup 2026™ in full swing, Nu Stadium will continue building excitement locally by hosting its first-ever concert on June 28, featuring Mexican singer and two-time Grammy winner Carín León, who will perform the official lead single for the world's biggest sporting event, named Lighter. Secure your tickets in the links available HERE.

Haitian Passion, Tim Payne's New Zealand, Turkey Comeback, and More

Five nations have prepared to compete on the biggest stage at the Club's facilities so far - Haiti, Turkey, Scotland, New Zealand, and Saudi Arabia. Additionally, the national teams of two of South Florida's most prominent communities - Peru and Venezuela - played international friendlies at the Club's venues.

As Haiti entered its first FIFA World Cup appearance in 52 years, Les Grenadiers played in front of South Florida's passionate fútbol fan base, including the area's strong Haitian community, picking up a resounding 4-0 win against New Zealand at an electric sold out Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale on June 2, before narrowly falling against Peru 2-1 in the historic first-ever international friendly at Nu Stadium on June 5.

Turkey then geared up for what's expected to be a hard-fought Group D featuring USA, Paraguay, and Australia by claiming a 2-1 comeback win over Venezuela at Inter Miami CF Stadium on June 6.







Major League Soccer Stories from June 23, 2026

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