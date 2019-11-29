Score Shorebirds Deals on Merch and Tickets Today for Black Friday

November 29, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





Black Friday is TODAY and the Shorebirds are getting in on the fun! Right now, the Shorebirds are offering a 3-Game Ticket Package and some sweet merchandise deals that you sure do not want to miss.

For Black Friday only, the Shorebirds are offering up a 3-game ticket package that includes a ticket to Opening Night on April 9, 2020 when we kick off the season against the Asheville Tourists. But we didn't stop there as in addition to your Opening Night ticket, you will get a ticket to two games of your choosing in April or May for triple the fun with the Shorebirds in 2020. To purchase this Black Friday only 3-game pack, please click here.

Adding to the Black Friday madness, we will be offering up some sweet deals on merchandise that you want to make sure you check out as you are shopping. We have shirts, hats, sweaters, and more that make the perfect gift for this holiday season all at a discounted price! Visit our gift shop website to snatch up these great deals today.

All deals are available RIGHT NOW, but will only last until the end of the day and are all ONLINE ONLY. You can purchase these deals through the Shorebirds online ticket system and on our gift shop website for merchandise on Black Friday only.

Because after all, what's better than avoiding the lines and chaos, while being able to cash in on some incredible Black Friday deals all from your couch.

