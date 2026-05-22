Scissor Kick for MD Myers!!!
Published on May 22, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Tampa Bay Rowdies YouTube Video
MD Myers scored a pair of goals as the Tampa Bay Rowdies took a 4-1 victory against Miami FC in Group 7 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium as the visitors continued their undefeated start to the season and moved into first place in the group with two wins from two.
Check out the Tampa Bay Rowdies Statistics
United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 22, 2026
- LSC Signs 18-Year-Old Mason Kutch to Academy Deal - Lexington SC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tampa Bay Rowdies Stories
- Preview: Rowdies vs Phoenix
- Rowdies Claim Victory in First Trip to New Mexico
- Laurence Wyke Eager to See Rowdies Back on Top as he Marks 100 Club Appearances
- Myers Earns Prinx Tires USL Cup Player of the Round Honors
- Rowdies Summer Reading Score Through Stories Returns for 2026