Schwabe Earns Express 2022 Team MVP Title

September 1, 2022 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Eau Claire Express News Release







Eau Claire, Wi - Center fielder Cadyn Schwabe (North Dakota State) is your 2022 Eau Claire Express MVP! Schwabe had a historic season for the trains, putting his name on the record books numerous times. The Thompson, N.D. product hit .330 with a .476 OBP, 54 runs scored, 20 RBI, and a league-leading 36 stolen bases in 53 games.

In his sophomore season at North Dakota State, Schwabe saw great success on the diamond. Starting 42 games for the Bison, the outfielder recorded a .298 batting average with seven extra-base hits and 18 stolen bases which ranked third in the Summit League. He was second on the team with 15 multi-hit games and finished the season with a 16-game on-base streak.

Schwabe was an on-base machine for Eau Claire as soon as he arrived on the team this summer, putting him on the single-season leaderboards in multiple categories. He placed sixth in batting average, fourth in OBP, tied for fourth in walks, third in runs scored, and second in stolen bases. He also led the 2022 team in all of these departments except for walks.

Schwabe will look to continue his elite production during his junior season at North Dakota State.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from September 1, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.