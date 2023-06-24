Schultz Turns in Dominant Effort in Game 1 Win Over Chukars

MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads returned home after a 6 game road trip on Friday night opening a 3 game series at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park opposite the Idaho Falls Chukars. The PaddleHeads would leave nothing to doubt in road action opposite these same Chukars to start the week in a 3 game sweep on the road. The PaddleHeads outscored the Chukars 32-14 over the 3 games played earlier this week at Melaleuca Field. A prolific offense coupled with dominant starting pitching laid the groundwork for Missoula on the road. To the joy of many fans in the Garden City, this trend would also continue in action in Missoula.

The PaddleHeads would immediately jump on Idaho Falls behind a first inning rally that saw Missoula grab control early. This early spurt would prove to be more than enough for starter Connor Schultz who would make his way through 7 innings of work. Every PaddleHead in the order would tally at least one hit in the contest. Furthermore, 7 batters in the order would finish with at least 2 hits on the night. When it was all said, and done Missoula would finish the night with 22 hits. Idaho Falls would be held off the board on the opposite side until the 7th inning in a 15-1 win for Missoula.

