Schuemann Promoted, Brito Joins Lugnuts
July 13, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes today, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Infielder Max Schuemann promoted to Double-A Midland
- Infielder Marcos Brito received from Low-A Stockton
Schuemann, 24, the first ever Lugnut from Eastern Michigan University, is leading Minor League Baseball with 34 stolen bases this year and is tied for third in the High-A Central with 43 runs scored. In 54 games with the Lugnuts, he is slashing .224/.347/.363 with 11 doubles, one triple and five home runs. This is his first trip to Double-A.
Brito, 21, was signed by Oakland as an international free agent from San Pedro de Macoris, Dominican Republic, for $1.1 million in 2016. In 14 games in Stockton, he was slashing .262/.404/.286 with 10 walks and eight runs scored.
The Lugnuts closed the first 60 games of the season with a 29-31 record. The second 60 begins tonight with the first of a six-game series against the Lake County Captains (High-A - Cleveland; 32-28) at 7:05 p.m. at Jackson® Field™. For information visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.
