Schroderâ??s homer lifts River Cats over Rainiers

April 15, 2018





WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The River Cats (5-5) allowed at least two runs in the first inning for the third consecutive game. But a four-run third inning, fueled by a three-run home run off the bat of first baseman Myles Schroder, kept Sacramento from losing their third game in a row and pushed them to a 12-7 win over the Tacoma Rainiers (4-6).

Schroder made the most of his first start of the season, going 2-for-3 with the homer, a single, a walk, and a sacrifice fly.

Right fielder Mac Williamson launched a solo home run to dead-center field in the fourth inning to make it 7-3 River Cats. Though it had little effect on the outcome of the game, it's noteworthy because it now gives Williamson home runs in four consecutive games and puts him atop the Pacific Coast League with five total.

A 2-for-3 night at the plate, featuring a walk and a hit-by-pitch, raises his batting average to a clean .500 along with a .611 on-base percentage.

Other solid offensive efforts came from center fielder Steven Duggar, who singled twice and drew three walks. Second baseman Alen Hanson singled twice and stole his third bag of the year. And third baseman Chase d'Arnaud doubled and tripled as part of a three-hit night.

On Sunday afternoon, right-hander Jose Flores (0-0, 1.80) will make his second start of this seven-game homestand for the River Cats while the Rainiers will turn to veteran righty Christian Bergman (1-0, 0.00). Flores pitched well in his season debut last Tuesday, allowing just one earned run while striking out seven in five innings. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m.

Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.5 FM.

Additional Notes

- While Williamson's home run was hit 10 miles per hour slower than his laser shot on Friday night, a higher launch angle allowed for Saturday's homer to travel 31 feet further. At 435 feet, it's the second furthest dinger at Raley Field this year.

- Amazingly, the River Cats are 10 games into the season and have still not faced a left-handed starting pitcher. Every other Pacific Coast League team has faced at least one starting southpaw.

