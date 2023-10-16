Schlott's Market Partnership Announced

Fraser - Schlott's Market, a leading local grocery store known for its commitment to the community, is thrilled to announce an exciting partnership with the Motor City Rockers. Together, they are set to elevate the game day experience for fans by reviving the popular "Chuck a Puck" promotion.

"Chuck a Puck" is a fan-favorite tradition that adds an element of excitement to the hockey experience. Fans will have the opportunity to purchase soft, foam pucks and aim to land them on the ice during intermissions for a chance to win fantastic prizes. Schlott's Market, with its dedication to serving the local community, is proud to be one of the sponsors of this thrilling addition to Motor City Rockers' games.

The partnership between Schlott's Market and the Motor City Rockers represents a commitment to bringing fun and memorable moments to the fans who passionately support the team. This collaboration further solidifies both organizations' dedication to the local community, enhancing the game day experience for all. They will also be providing pre-game and post-game meals for players and game officials.

The Chuck a Puck promotion will kick off during the Motor City Rockers' upcoming home games starting Friday, Oct. 27 and fans can purchase pucks at designated stands within the arena. Prizes will include gift cards from our sponsors and other exciting surprises.

The Motor City Rockers and Schlott's Market invite all hockey fans to join them at the Big Boy Arena every home game to witness the Chuck a Puck excitement in action.

For more information about Schlott's Market visit https://www.schottsmarketfraser.com/.

