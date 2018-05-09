Schedule Announced for Western Conference Final

May 9, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles will face the Fort Wayne Komets in the Western Conference Final of the 2018 ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs. The Eagles will host Games 1, 2, 6 and 7 in the series. The schedule for Round Three of the playoffs is as follows (All times Mountain):

Game 1 - Fort Wayne at Colorado - Saturday, May 12 at 7:05pm (Round 3 Game A)

Game 2 - Fort Wayne at Colorado - Sunday, May 13 at 7:05pm (Round 3 Game B)

Game 3 - Colorado at Fort Wayne - Wednesday, May 16 at 5:30pm

Game 4 - Colorado at Fort Wayne - Friday, May 18 at 6:00pm

Game 5* - Colorado at Fort Wayne - Saturday, May 19 at 5:30pm

Game 6* - Fort Wayne at Colorado - Tuesday, May 22 at 7:05pm (Round 3 Game C)

Game 7* - Fort Wayne at Colorado - Wednesday, May 23 at 7:05pm (Round 3 Game D)

*if necessary

Tickets for the Western Conference Final Series are on sale now and start at just $21. You can purchase your tickets to the most exciting part of the season by visiting the Budweiser Events Center box office, calling the Eagles ticket staff at 970-686-SHOT (7468) or clicking ColoradoEagles.com.

