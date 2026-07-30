Schaub Extended, Garcia to Reds, Milkmen Take East Lead, Overall Top Record, 'Fun for the Entire Family,' Highlighting Week for MLB Partner League

Published on July 30, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







MOORHEAD, Minn. - A three-year extension of the contract of league Commissioner Joshua Schaub and the transfer of the Kansas City Monarchs' Ryan Garcia to the Cincinnati Reds organization are among the happenings around the American Association of Professional Baseball (AAPB) this week. As the circuit enters the final month of the regular season, AAPB games are, as always, available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

After a standout season in Kansas City, All-Star pitcher, Ryan Garcia's contract was transferred to the Cincinnati Reds organization Tuesday afternoon. Garcia had the fourth lowest ERA in the league (3.10) and led the Monarchs in wins with an 8-4 record., totaling 65 strikeouts in 69.2 innings of work while also having the lowest WHIP in the association at 1.06.

AAPB fans already know the great value and fun time games across the league present. Now other Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel readers know, having read this outstanding piece by Jack Albright, who says Milkmen games "...are fun for the entire family, ... don't cost much, ...have a high level of play, and ... are great alternative to the Brewers at a fraction of the cost."

Sioux Falls pitching coach Thomas Dorminy has pulled double duty as a member of the Canaries' rotation this season, working a season-high eight innings in a 4-1 win over Gary SouthShore on Friday, his fourth straight win. Dorminy is 5-1 with a 4.72 ERA in eight appearances, all starts.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes teamed with Harvest Manitoba during their three-game series against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks last weekend. While at the game, fans were encouraged to bring a non-perishable food donation. Thanks to Peak of the Market, every pound donated was matched pound for pound, doubling the impact and helping provide food for Manitobans experiencing hunger.

Wrestler Braun Strowman, in partnership with Great Lakes Championship Wrestling (GLCW) and the Milwaukee Milkmen, will host a fundraiser today at Franklin Field to help those impacted by the devastating EF-3 tornado that recently hit Menasha, Wis. The Fox Valley Tornado Relief Donation Drive will collect much-needed supplies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT.

The Kansas City Monarchs players delivered toys to kids at the Salvation Army in Olathe, Kan., during a Christmas in July event on Wednesday. Toys collected through the Monarchs' drive will also support the Salvation Army's Angel Tree program in Johnson County.

Julian Garcia, who began the season with the Monarchs, excelled with at 3-0 record and 3.03 ERA in 21 appearances in AAA Louisville after being signed by Cincinnati. Since his promotion to the Reds, the righthander has been lights out for the big club, with a 2.45 ERA over 13 appearances, including four straight appearances with no earned runs, including four games in a six-day stretch.

The Milkmen, meanwhile, have been producing more than dairy on the field, taking over first place in the East with a league-best 39-25 mark, tied in the loss column with Badger State co-resident Lake Country (37-25). The DockHounds have the league's best run differential at +148 (to just +22 for the Milkmen!). Sioux Falls is doing its best to chase down Kansas City, as the Canaries have won nine of 11 to edge within 1 Â1/2 games of the Monarchs. The division winners have the option of which of the three other respective playoff qualifiers they choose to play in the Miles Wolff Cup Playoffs.

Alternate identities are all the rage, and two AAPB franchise will be donning their secondary duds:

Kane County's "Swedish Meatballs," inspired by Geneva's Swedish roots and nickname "Little Sweden" returns on Friday and makes one final appearance on August 20.

Also Friday, Winnipeg will transform into the Manitoba Mosquitos, featuring exclusive logos, themed entertainment within the game, special jerseys, and post game fireworks.

Cleburne will honor Railroaders legend Zach Nehrir with a special pregame jersey retirement ceremony on Sunday, presented by MJ Properties & America First Processing. Nehrir played for Cleburne in 1999 and from 2021-23, while making other AAPB stops in Wichita with the Wingnuts and Milwaukee with the Milkmen. He also played two years for Kane County when the Cougars were a Class A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats will host AIST Midwest Night at the Ballpark on Friday as a way for members of the steel industry to gather for a night of baseball, food, entertainment, networking, and community at SteelYard Stadium.

José Sermo of the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks and Jabari Henry of the Sioux Falls Canaries continue their battle for AAPB all-time home run supremacy. Henry has hit 170 home runs (all but three as a member of the Canaries from 2017-2019 and 2020 to present) and Sermo has swatted 165 (including a league-best 24 this year) in an 11-year Indy/Partner League career that has included six stops. (These are in addition to 74 affiliated minor league homers for Henry and 31 for Sermo). The duo trail John O'Brien, who slammed 197 in the independent Texas-Louisiana League from 1994 through 2001.







American Association Stories from July 30, 2026

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