Schaffitzel and Harris Join the Larks

May 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





Frontier Precision Surveyed the Field to see Brant Schaffitzel and Myles Harris will join the Larks for the 2020 season.

Schaffitzel is a junior from Springfield, Missouri who plays for Drury State University. The 6'1" 184-pound infielder also played for the Asheboro Copperheads in the Coastal Plain League last summer. In the 24 games as a Copperhead, he batted .240 with 17 hits, nine runs, a double, a triple and nine RBI.

Larks head coach Will Flynt is familiar with Schaffitzel having coached him in the Show-Me Collegiate League in Springfield, Missouri in 2018. They are excited to compete together again.

"I wanted to play in the Northwoods League," said Schaffitzel. "I played in the Coastal Plain League last year, but as soon as Will got the job, he called me and asked me if I wanted to play with him up there. I didn't really know a whole lot about North Dakota, but I wanted to play for Will, so I immediately said 'yes' and I'd figure out the rest later."

"Schaffitzel is an old school dude. He's one of the most amazing guys I've ever been around," said Flynt. "He's a baseball player. At the plate he absolutely wears pitchers out. He's ridiculous."

Myles Harris is a redshirt junior from Moraga, California who plays for Boise State University. This spring was Boise State's first baseball season since 1980, which was unfortunately cut short, but that did not make Harris any less excited about being a part of the historical season.

"It was awesome being a part of that first season in 40 years," said Harris. "Even with having a shortened season, it meant a lot to the Boise baseball community and Boise State itself. It was also really great to honor the 1980 team having a lot of those guys come out to our games."

Sizing in at 6'0" 185-pounds, Harris is a unique combination of catcher, outfielder and left-handed batter.

"Being left hand at bat, I think is pretty sought after," said Harris. "I think I can add a lot to a lineup. I have a lot of versatility when it comes to defense being that I can catch, play outfield and play first base."

"I'm really interested in seeing that left-handed bat," said Flynt. "I've heard he's got a lot of potential."

Prior to Boise State, Harris attended junior college for three years. In 2019, as a sophomore for Laney Community College, Harris played in 40 games and batted .323 with 30 runs, six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 35 RBI.

The Larks season is scheduled on time for May 26.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from May 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.