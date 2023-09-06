Scantlebury Returns for Second Season

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the re-signing of F Tucker Scantlebury for the 2023-24 season.

Scantlebury, who appeared in 4 games for the Havoc last season after being acquired in a trade with the Macon Mayhem, returns to Huntsville.

After spending two years at Red Deer Polytechnic, Tucker turned pro with the Port Huron Prowlers in the FPHL before taking a call-up. He split time between the Marksmen and Mayhem before coming to Huntsville.

While in Port Huron, he appeared in 24 games, scoring 27 points and earning 63 PIM. He then returned to Port Huron for their playoff run and scored 4 goals in 2 games.

"We're glad to get Scants back this season after seeing him for a short stint last year," said Head Coach Stuart Stefan. "We're looking for him to come in and bring energy and physicality on the ice."

