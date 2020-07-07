Scampi's Kitchen Returns for Food Pickup this Week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Scampi's Kitchen is returning with some Crustacean Nation favorites for food pickup beginning Thursday, July 9 and running through Saturday, July 11.

Scampi's Kitchen menu offers fans a pair of packages, as well as special add-ons including the Jumbo Shrimp's flagship beer - Shrimp Boat Kolsch - brewed down the street from 121 Financial Ballpark by Intuition Ale Works. To order, fans can contact Jumbo Shrimp food & beverage manager Chris Harper at [email protected] or (904) 477-2177. Limited pickup slots are available for Thursday, July 9, Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11.

Pickup orders for Thursday must be placed by 3 p.m. on Tuesday, with Friday orders being placed by 3 p.m. on Wednesday. All Saturday orders must be played by 3 p.m. on Thursday.

Scampi's Kitchen Menu is as follows:

ALL-AMERICAN FAVORITES ($55)

Jumbo Hot Dogs (5)

Made from 100 percent fresh, these all-beef franks are made using a family recipe of blended spices and the best USDA quality beef. All without any artificial preservatives or fillers.

8 oz. Burgers (5)

Char-broiled and grilled to perfection half-pound burgers.

Grilled Pastrami Sandwiches (5)

Grilled pastrami with swiss cheese, sauerkraut and dressing layered between rye bread.

Bags of Chips (5)

Assorted chips.

Cookies (5)

Freshly baked with the choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or S'mores.

-or-

Brownies (5)

Freshly Baked with the choice of chocolate chip or blondie.

Family Portion of Popcorn - Feeds 5

16 oz. Jumbo Shrimp mascot specialty mugs (2)

Jumbo Shrimp trucker caps (2)

BBQ FEAST ($75)

Pulled Pork (3 lbs.)

Slow-smoked until fork-tender, shredded and tossed in our special sauce.

BBQ Chicken Leg Quarters (5)

Seasoned to perfection, smoked leg quarter dipped in barbeque sauce.

Sausages - Choose 5

Smoked Sausage

Naturally hardwood smoked and crafted with just the right blend of spices for a truly rich, savory taste.

-or-

Italian Sausage

Mildly spicy Italian sausage.

-or-

Bratwurst

Classic ballpark Bratwurst grilled to perfection.

Mac n Cheese Feeds 5

A classic menu item made with real, quality ingredients. It features freshly made elbow macaroni from durum semolina wheat, which is then blended with creamy sharp cheddar cheese sauce and finished with a hint of sea salt.

Cole Slaw Feeds 5

Creamy coleslaw made fresh with a combination of cabbage and dressing.

Cookies (5)

Freshly baked with the choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or S'mores.

-or-

Brownies (5)

Freshly Baked with the choice of chocolate chip or blondie.

Family Portion of Popcorn - Feeds 5

16 oz. Jumbo Shrimp mascot specialty mugs (2)

Jumbo Shrimp trucker caps (2)

SOFT DRINKS

20 oz. Powerade ($2)

20 oz. Dasani Water ($2)

20 oz. Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite ($3)

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES (alcohol purchase requires food order)

Six-pack 12 oz. Intuition Shrimp Boat Kolsch ($20)

Six-pack 19.6 oz. White Claw ($15)

Six-pack 16 oz. Bud Light ($25)

Six-pack 16 oz. Michelob Ultra ($25)

750 ml Wine Selections

Mondavi ($15) - choice of Cabernet, Chardonnay, Merlot or Pinot Grigio

St. Michelle Riesling ($25)

Murphy Goode Pinot Noir ($30)

Rodney Strong Chardonnay ($40)

Daou Cabernet ($50)

Fans can also order a variety of Jumbo Shrimp add-ons to their order, including a mini helmet ($2), full size helmet ($5), Jumbo Shrimp mascot mug ($8) and Jumbo Shrimp trucker hat ($12).

