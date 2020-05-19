Scampi's Kitchen Offers Fans Memorial Day Weekend Food Delivery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Fans of Crustacean Nation looking for a special Memorial Day Weekend feast can now add Scampi's Kitchen to their menu. The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp have a pair of food packages with contact-free and cashless for deliveries powered by Jacksonville Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram - Arlington throughout Memorial Day Weekend, starting this Friday, May 22 and running through Monday, May 25.

Scampi's Kitchen Memorial Day Weekend Delivery Menu offers fans a pair of packages, as well as special add-ons including the Jumbo Shrimp's flagship beer - Shrimp Boat Kolsch - brewed down the street from 121 Financial Ballpark by Intuition Ale Works. To order, fans can contact Jumbo Shrimp food & beverage manager Chris Harper at [email protected] or (904) 477-2177. Orders must be placed a minimum of two days in advance of delivery, beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20. Please note that limited delivery slots are available beginning on Friday, May 22 and running through Monday, May 25 and will be filled on a "first come, first served" basis.

Scampi's Kitchen Memorial Day Weekend Menu is as follows:

ALL-AMERICAN FAVORITES ($110)

Jumbo Hot Dogs (10)

Made from 100 percent fresh, these all-beef franks are made using a family recipe of blended spices and the best USDA quality beef. All without any artificial preservatives or fillers.

8 oz. Burgers (10)

Char-broiled and grilled to perfection half-pound burgers.

Marinated Grilled Chicken (10)

Boneless 5 oz. chicken breasts marinated in mixed herb seasoning and char-broiled to perfection.

Kettle Chips

Hand-cut kettle chips topped with kosher salt.

Cookies (10)

Freshly baked with the choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or S'mores.

-or-

Brownies (10)

Freshly Baked with the choice of chocolate chip or blondie.

BBQ FEAST ($145)

Pulled Pork (3 lbs.)

Slow-smoked until fork-tender, shredded and tossed in our special sauce.

Chicken Leg Quarters (10)

Seasoned to perfection, smoked leg quarter dipped in barbeque sauce.

Sausage (10) - Choose 1

Smoked Sausage

Naturally hardwood smoked and crafted with just the right blend of spices for a truly rich, savory taste.

-or-

Italian Sausage

Mildly spicy Italian sausage.

-or-

Bratwurst

Classic ballpark Bratwurst grilled to perfection.

Mac n Cheese Feeds 10

A classic menu item made with real, quality ingredients. It features freshly made elbow macaroni from durum semolina wheat, which is then blended with creamy sharp cheddar cheese sauce and finished with a hint of sea salt.

Baked Beans Feeds 10

Tender, hearty and oftentimes a tad bit sweet, baked beans are a true Southern specialty.

Cole Slaw Feeds 10

Creamy coleslaw made fresh with a combination of cabbage and dressing.

Cookies (10)

Freshly baked with the choice of chocolate chip, oatmeal raisin or S'mores.

-or-

Brownies (10)

Freshly Baked with the choice of chocolate chip or blondie.

SOFT DRINKS

20 oz. Powerade ($2)

20 oz. Dasani Water ($2)

20 oz. Coke, Diet Coke or Sprite ($3)

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGES (alcohol purchase requires food order)

Six-pack 12 oz. Intuition Shrimp Boat Kolsch ($20)

Six-pack 19.6 oz. White Claw ($15)

750 ml Wine Selections

Mondavi ($15) - choice of Cabernet, Chardonnay, Merlot or Pinot Grigio

St. Michelle Riesling ($25)

Murphy Good Pinot Noir ($30)

Rodney Strong Chardonnay ($40)

Daou Cabernet ($50)

Fans can also order a variety of Jumbo Shrimp add-ons to their order, including a mini helmet ($2), full size helmet ($5), Jumbo Shrimp mascot mug ($8) and Jumbo Shrimp trucker hat ($12).

Deliveries are contact-free and cashless with payment due at time of order. A delivery fee will also be based on distance from 121 Financial Ballpark (301 A. Philip Randolph Blvd.), with deliveries from 0-15 miles being charged $5, 15.1-20 miles costing $10 and 20.1-40 miles totaling $25.

