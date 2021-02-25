SC Unveils 2021 Promotional Schedule Additions

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have announced promotions for select home games during the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Due to the ECHL's split-season format, the league announced the 72-game season schedule in multiple phases. The complete schedule is available now at StingraysHockey.com and single game tickets to all remaining games on the Stingrays schedule are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com and the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office.

The team's updated promotional schedule and details are below:

Parks & Pucks Night - Friday, March 5 - 7:05 p.m.

This special night is dedicated to Charleston County Parks Gold Pass members! Join us as we honor the beautiful climate of the Lowcountry and learn more about keeping our region green. Recreational prizes will be given out all night including a $500 gift card to Dick's Sporting Goods!

Pink In The Rink Night - Saturday, March 6 - 6:05 p.m.

The Stingrays annual Pink In The Rink Night presented by Share Our Suzy and MUSC Health will feature the team's specialty jersey design that was scheduled for March 2020! The sweaters will be auctioned off during the game to benefit Share Our Suzy Lowcountry, which supports local women battling breast cancer!

Pucks & Paws Night - Saturday, March 20 - 6:05 p.m.

Bring your furry friend with you to the North Charleston Coliseum for the game against Fort Wayne. We'll also conduct our annual wiener dog race during the first intermission and host a Dog Food Drive!

Cool Ray's Birthday! - Sunday, March 21 - 3:05 p.m.

Come celebrate Cool Ray's 28th birthday with the best mascots from around the Lowcountry! The first 1,500 fans at the game will receive a Stingrays tumbler courtesy of Crews Chevrolet! Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon start time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks!

Marvel Super Hero Night - Saturday, March 27 - 6:05 p.m.

Marvel Super Hero Night, where the Stingrays will wear specialty Captain America jerseys against their South Division rivals, the Orlando Solar Bears!

Purple Heart Appreciation Day - Sunday, March 28 - 3:05 p.m.

The Rays will honor Purple Heart recipients from around the Lowcountry on this special day presented by Paul Errico & Associates. Enjoy a family-friendly afternoon start time of 3:05 p.m. presented by Crews Subaru and Charleston County Parks!

Autism Awareness Night - Wednesday, April 14 - 7:05 p.m.

Presented by DASH Auction, this night will raise funds for Autism Speaks with a Stingrays specialty jersey and mystery puck raffle during the game.

First Responders Night - Friday, April 16 - 7:05 p.m.

Join us as we honor a critical group of people in our community during First Responders Night presented by BELFOR Property Restoration and David Aylor Law Offices! During the first intermission, we'll present the Spirit of Courage Award along with BELFOR to First Responders in our community who have gone above and beyond during the past year!

Space Wars Night - Saturday, April 17 - 6:05 p.m.

Space Wars Night presented by Jeff Cook Real Estate featuring a Stingrays specialty pair of socks giveaway for the first 2,000 fans at the game when SC faces Jacksonville!

Nickelodeon Night - Saturday, April 24 - 6:05 p.m.

Nickelodeon Night benefitting Dorchester Paws! The Stingrays will wear Rugrats themed jerseys when they take on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Dorchester Paws will be hosting pet adoptions on the concourse and all specialty jerseys will be auctioned off during the game with proceeds benefitting the animal shelter!

Memorial Day Recognition - Saturday, May 29 - 6:05 p.m.

On Memorial Day Weekend, we honor all those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to our country.

Fan Appreciation Night - Saturday, June 5 - 6:05 p.m.

We're celebrating the best fans in the ECHL with a Stingrays player bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans presented by Amped Electric as we face the Jacksonville Icemen in our final home game of the 2020-21 regular season!

Promotions, theme nights, giveaways, as well as game dates and times are subject to change.

South Carolina returns to action on Friday night when they continue a 3-game series in Florida against the Everblades at 7:30 p.m.

To bring a group to one of our upcoming promotional nights, call the Stingrays Front Office at 843-744-2248! For all single game tickets, visit ticketmaster.com.

