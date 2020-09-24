SC Philharmonic Dining Experience Comes to Segra Park

COLUMBIA, S.C. - The Columbia Fireflies and the South Carolina Philharmonic are partnering to bring the arts and a unique dining experience to Segra Park on Thursday, October 1. Fans will be able to order dinner and drinks (menu here) while listening to a five-piece band under the covered concourse overlooking the diamond.

The musicians to be featured at the special dining experience are trumpeters Charlie Polk and Dick Goodwin, Eric Gulfus on horn, Trombonist Michael Wilkinson and Tuba-player Ronald Davis. "The South Carolina Philharmonic is thrilled for this opportunity to perform at beautiful Segra Park," said South Carolina Philharmonic Executive Director Rhonda Hunsinger. "We look forward to continuing this partnership well into the future as COVID restrictions lift and larger ensembles are possible."

Tickets for the event are $12.50 and all proceeds from the ticket sales benefit the South Carolina Philharmonic. There will be two seatings for the event, one from 5:30-7pm and the second from 7:30-9pm. The half-hour break between the two sessions are for sanitizing surfaces and helping to maintain adequate social distancing measures.

A second Dining Experience with the SC Philharmonic is also on the calendar for Friday, November 6.

"Segra Park was designed as a multi-use sports and entertainment venue," said Fireflies team president John Katz. "While we lost the 2020 baseball season, we are excited to bring the arts to the ballpark on October 1. We are here to bring our community together, and music is an art that unites us all."

You can buy tickets for the event here. For more information on events at Segra Park, visit ColumbiaFireflies.com.

