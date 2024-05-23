Sazón Italiano En Toronto, Lucho Acosta MVP Inigualable, Y La Previa De La Jornada 16!: Esto Es MLS

May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati YouTube Video







En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Andrés Agulla, Diego Valeri y Sammy Sadovnik analizan el renaciente éxito de un Toronto con destellos Italianos, un Lucho Acosta a modo MVP y la Luz y Sombra en lo que va del torneo además de la previa de la Jornada 16.

0:00 - Intro

3:34 - Toronto vs. Cincinnati Â¿Está de regreso el Toronto grande la MLS?

16:54 - Vancouver vs. Miami, Miami gana como sea

25:00 - Orlando vs. Columbus - Partidazo con aroma latino

30:06 - Dallas vs. Salt Lake - ¡Chicho superman!

32:50 - Colorado vs. Minnesota - Â¿Momento de tomar a Minnesota como candidato a la MLS Cup?

38:17 - Montréal vs. Nashville

39:19 - St. Louis vs. Seattle

40:29 - Charlotte vs. Philadelphia

41:43 - D.C. vs. Chicago

43:22 - LA vs. Houston

44:54 - San Jose vs. Austin

48:00 - La Luz y la Sombra: New England vs. New York City

50:38 - La Luz y la Sombra: Atlanta vs. LAFC

56:43 - La Luz y la Sombra: Portland vs. Kansas City

1:01:02 - ¡Predicciones!

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from May 23, 2024

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.