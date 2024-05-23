Sazón Italiano En Toronto, Lucho Acosta MVP Inigualable, Y La Previa De La Jornada 16!: Esto Es MLS
May 23, 2024 - Major League Soccer (MLS)
FC Cincinnati YouTube Video
En este episodio de 'Esto es MLS', Andrés Agulla, Diego Valeri y Sammy Sadovnik analizan el renaciente éxito de un Toronto con destellos Italianos, un Lucho Acosta a modo MVP y la Luz y Sombra en lo que va del torneo además de la previa de la Jornada 16.
0:00 - Intro
3:34 - Toronto vs. Cincinnati Â¿Está de regreso el Toronto grande la MLS?
16:54 - Vancouver vs. Miami, Miami gana como sea
25:00 - Orlando vs. Columbus - Partidazo con aroma latino
30:06 - Dallas vs. Salt Lake - ¡Chicho superman!
32:50 - Colorado vs. Minnesota - Â¿Momento de tomar a Minnesota como candidato a la MLS Cup?
38:17 - Montréal vs. Nashville
39:19 - St. Louis vs. Seattle
40:29 - Charlotte vs. Philadelphia
41:43 - D.C. vs. Chicago
43:22 - LA vs. Houston
44:54 - San Jose vs. Austin
48:00 - La Luz y la Sombra: New England vs. New York City
50:38 - La Luz y la Sombra: Atlanta vs. LAFC
56:43 - La Luz y la Sombra: Portland vs. Kansas City
1:01:02 - ¡Predicciones!
