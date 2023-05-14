Say What - 'That's One'

May 14, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Calgary Wranglers News Release







"That was a little more of a playoff brand of hockey for us."

"That's what it's going to take to beat this team. They're heavy, they're hard, there's a lot of second effort over there."

ON CONNOR ZARY

"Connor's a guy that wants to make plays. He's an offensive player, that's been his calling card his whole career," explained Love. "There's a process to doing that, this time of year it's tough to score, and you've got to do things away from the puck in order to get the puck back to make plays offensively."

ON NEXT MAN UP

"You've got to utilize everybody.... We like to think we have some good depth in our locker room and you need everybody this time of year."

ON GOING DEEP

"If you want to be a good team and you want to have a deep run in the playoffs, you've got to win on the road, and that's what we're faced with now. Whether it takes us two or three games down there to find two more wins, we'll just worry about Monday and go from there."

"We had a response tonight, we needed that."

CONNOR ZARY ON THE GAME 2 EFFORT

"I thought we were more structured, and we competed a lot harder, and that's what it takes this time of year... more sacrifice."

ON SCORING HIS FIRST OF THE PLAYOFFS - IN STYLE

"It's always fun, when you try something, and it works out. I didn't see much so I just tried to make a little move at the blueline and it ended up working out and just happy that one went in."

ON THE FEELING

"It felt great obviously, I've been stymied a little bit in the first few games of the playoffs here and just to get that one in the back of the net and get that confidence back is good for me."

KRISTIANS RUBINS ON JOINING THE WRANGLERS

"I absolutely love it. Haven't had the chance to be in the playoffs since my Kelly Cup run, but it's been good to extend the season and be around the guys here. I feel fortunate to be here and for getting traded here."

ON BLUELINE DEPTH

"Really important. It creates healthy competition between all of us, so it's really important to show your best game during the games and compete. I think it's been really healthy for us and we're all really good friends."

American Hockey League Stories from May 14, 2023

