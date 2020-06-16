#SaveOurSpikes Continues this Summer

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - State College Spikes fans can show their continued support for the Spikes this summer in several new ways, which can all be found on SaveOurSpikes.com. The fun begins this Sunday with the Father's Day Family Catch on the Field and also includes ballpark rentals, great Father's Day gifts, the chance to bid on game-worn Spikes jerseys featuring major leaguers and memorable theme nights, and more fun events throughout the summer.

Father's Day Family Catch on the Field

The Spikes invite you to start your summer at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park with a Father's Day Family Catch on the Field. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

The outfield of Medlar Field at Lubrano Park wlll be split into lanes in which parents and kids can play catch in half-hour timeslots to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, with a maximum of 40 people on the field at one time. Admission will be $20 per family for up to four members, and $5 for each additional person. 2020 season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors will receive free admission.

All participants must register in advance for the Father's Day Family Catch on the Field. Half-hour timeslots may be purchased at https://www.ticketreturn.com/prod2/team.asp?SponsorID=14305. 2020 season ticket holders, suite holders and sponsors may reserve their timeslot by e-mailing [email protected]

To keep the event as safe as possible for all attendees, face masks will be required upon entry and when traveling through the ballpark. Masks will be strongly encouraged for those who are seated and properly distanced from others and those who are on the field. Fans are asked to bring their own gloves and baseballs, and foot traffic at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will be oriented to maximize physical distancing. Capacity will be limited to 250 in accordance with CDC and state guidelines.

Each paid purchase also comes with a $10 merchandise credit at the official team store of the Spikes, Off the Rack Outfitters, to help give Dad the perfect gift for his day. The credit will only apply on June 21 at Off the Rack Outfitters, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information on the Father's Day Family Catch on the Field, e-mail the Spikes at [email protected]

The Father's Day Family Catch on the Field will kick off a packed schedule of fun, safe community events at the ballpark throughout the summer. The full slate of these events will be available on SaveOurSpikes.com once finalized.

Ballpark Rentals

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, the home of the State College Spikes, is now available for you to rent for the exclusive use of you and your group during several dates throughout the summer.

All areas of the ballpark, from the field, to the seats, to the suites, and more, are available to you for an experience that can be customized for many group sizes and occasions.

Medlar Field at Lubrano Park will also give your group an area to hold as safe of a gathering as possible in accordance with all CDC and state and local health guidelines.

For more information on renting Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and making memories that last for years to come, call the Spikes at (814) 272-1711 or e-mail [email protected]

New Merchandise Bargains

The Spikes' online store at spikes.milbstore.com now includes four gift bundles that are great for Dad to receive on Father's Day! Now through Sunday, June 21, fans can save up to 35% a pop on one of these bundles of Spike merchandise:

- 15th Season Gift Bundle

- Outdoorsman Gift Bundle

- Hat & T-Shirt Gift Bundle

- Hat & Sweatshirt Gift Bundle

All four bundles include a combination of a Spikes hat and shirt, plus a Spikes license plate, bumper sticker and license plate frame so you can show your support for the Spikes whenever you're driving around town.

Father's Day gift bundles can be ordered online and picked up at Off the Rack Outfitters during the Father's Day Family Catch on the Field.

Additional deals on Spikes merchandise will be available throughout the summer, including massive blowout sales covering the entire store.

Spikes Jersey Auction

Thanks to the Spikes' partnership with LiveSource, several authentic game-worn jerseys are going up for bids through Friday, June 26. The jerseys up for bids include those worn by major leaguers Harrison Bader, Carson Kelly and David Washington, as well as jerseys worn by baseball and football standout Tyler Gaffney, Korean baseball record-setter Mel Rojas Jr., and Sunbury, Pa.'s own Nick Dunn.

In addition, a wide array of theme night jerseys are on the block, including a Happy Valley Grilled Stickies jersey, two Jerome Bettis Gold Jacket Jerseys that include a jersey autographed by the 2015 Spikes, a State Puft Marshmallow Men jersey, and jerseys from 2019's Paint the Park Pink and Bark in the Park Nights.

To bid on these jerseys, fans can download the LiveSource app on the App Store or Google Play, create an account, and choose the State College auction. Fans can now also use LiveSource on their desktop computer by going to www.desktop.livesourceapp.com and bid away from anywhere in the world.

For more information on all of these new ways to support the Spikes, as well as ways to continue to support the #SaveOurSpikes campaign, visit SaveOurSpikes.com. More updates will also be available on the online home of the Spikes, StateCollegeSpikes.com.

