USL1 One Knoxville SC

"SAVED BY BURKE"

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
One Knoxville SC YouTube Video


Nicola Rosamilia forced a penalty shootout with a clutch stoppage time goal, then provided the game-winning penalty kick to win the shootout 4-2 for One Knoxville SC, as it maintained its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.

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