"SAVED BY BURKE"

Published on July 19, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC YouTube Video







Nicola Rosamilia forced a penalty shootout with a clutch stoppage time goal, then provided the game-winning penalty kick to win the shootout 4-2 for One Knoxville SC, as it maintained its unbeaten streak with a 1-1 draw against Corpus Christi FC at Cabaniss Athletic Complex in Group 3 of the Prinx Tires USL Cup.







United Soccer League One Stories from July 19, 2026

Sharks Battle Through Delay, Blank Cosmos in Road Draw - Corpus Christi FC

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.