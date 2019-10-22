Save the Date: Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Event Set for February 29

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The 12th Annual Guns & Hoses Charity Softball Game will return to TicketReturn.Com Field at Pelicans Ballpark on Saturday, February 20, 2020. The event, which is presented by 707 Shooting Range and WMBF News, will feature a 6-team showdown between local first responders. All proceeds from the event will benefit SOS Health Care, Inc. Project Lifesaver for Horry County.

Admission to the event is a $5 donation to SOS Health Care, Inc. The event will also include a hot dog buffet while supplies last. Concessions will also be available. Additionally, spectators can participate in various games and raffles with all proceeds benefiting SOS Health Care Inc.

"We're excited to host this event for a third straight year," stated Pelicans General Manager Ryan Moore. "TicketReturn.Com Field is the community's ballpark and what better way to celebrate that than by hosting a charity event headlined by our community's first responders."

Event details are available online at myrtlebeachpelicans.com/guns&hoses.

