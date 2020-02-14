Save the Date: Bisons Family Day Open House Set for Saturday, March 21

Don't look now... Opening Night for the Bisons on April 17 is right around the corner. But before we can play baseball, we have to open Sahlen Field for the first time in 2020.

A fan-favorite off-season tradition and the true sign that the season is near, the Bisons annual Family Day Open House at Sahlen Field is set for Saturday, March 21. This FREE event to the public will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and all will once again be able to tour throughout the ballpark.

Complete event detals are to be announced, but circle Saturday, March 21 on your calendars and we'll see you at the ballpark soon!

