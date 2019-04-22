Save on HarbourCats Tickets with Save-On-Foods

VICTORIA, B.C. - One of the most popular -- and certainly the most economical -- ticket offerings of the Victoria HarbourCats is back for 2019, thanks to Save-On-Foods stores in the Lower Vancouver Island region.

Save-On-Foods, with seven stores, about to grow to eight, with the opening of the new Pandora and Vancouver location slated for July, will once again be selling General Admission ticket vouchers for $9. The vouchers can be used for any regular season or non-league game, starting with the Alumni Classic on June 1 right through the final scheduled game on August 11.

"We're thankful to Save-On-Foods for how they have partnered with us, this is a popular way for people to get their tickets as we get set for our seventh season," said Christian Stewart, Assistant GM and Ticketing Manager. "It's the best price in Victoria, for the best summer sports team in the city, with over 78,000 attending our games in 2018. We're very excited to know we'll pass 400,000 in attendance this summer, many of those through Save-On-Foods tickets."

Save-On-Foods and Western Family are also partnering to support the team's Host Family Program, led by Katrinka Green for the second year. In addition, the popular section behind the home dugout on the first base side will now be known as the Western Family Section -- a place the team's host families and the visiting parents of players regularly populate.

Fans looking to snap up their 2019 General Admission vouchers at their favourite store can do so beginning May 1, 2019.

Other details on where to obtain HarbourCats ticketing for 2019:

ON-LINE (Single Game Only) - http://harbourcats.ticketrocket.co

Skip the Line and Save Some Time! Offering the utmost in simplicity and speed, our on-line ticketing system, offered by our OFFICIAL and ONLY partner Ticket Rocket, is perhaps the easiest way to order your single game tickets. Select your game, select your seats, print your own tickets, or send them to your phone and you are good to go! You can also opt to pick up your tickets from our Will Call table prior to game time.

HARBOURCATS OFFICES, 101-1814 Vancouver Street, Phone: 778-265-0327

Drop into our offices, or give us a call, to order any kind of ticket or that you need, or to get your hands on the hottest HarbourCats merchandise. Our in-office ticket options include:

Single Game Tickets

Season Tickets

10-Game Flex Packs

Group Tickets

Party Deck and Upper Deck Experience Packages

ROYAL ATHLETIC PARK BOX OFFICE, 1014 Caledonia Ave. (Game Day Only)

The box office at the Main Gate of Royal Athletic Park will open ONE HOUR prior to most games for ticket purchases and ticket voucher exchange. Lines can be long though, so consider ordering on-line, or if doing a voucher exchange, stop by our offices a day or two prior to the game if possible to make the exchange.

TICKET ROCKET OFFICES, 1050 Meares St. (Near intersection of Fort and Cook in Downtown Victoria)

If you happen to be closer to the downtown core, instead of near our offices or Royal Athletic Park, you can also drop in to the Ticket Rocket office and order single game tickets from our fantastic ticketing partners. Drop in only! No phone orders please!

TOURISM VICTORIA INFO CENTRE, 812 Wharf Street, Victoria, B.C.

Located in the heart of the Inner Harbour and just above the Causeway, the Tourism Info Centre is a convenient place for tourists and visitors to Victoria to grab their tickets. Drop in only! No phone orders.

CAPITAL CITY STATION, 721 Douglas Street, Victoria, BC

Staying at the Empress or any of the hotels near the Inner Harbour? the Capital City Station - operated by our partners at Wilson's Transportation - is the most convenient place to pick up tickets to the game. Drop in only! No phone orders.

2019 SEASON TICKETS, SINGLE GAME TICKETS and 10-GAME FLEX PACKS NOW ON SALE!

HarbourCats 2019 Season Tickets, Single Game tickets and 10-game Flex Packs are now on sale! Book you seats now to avoid disappointment, especially on our popular fireworks nights!

2019 Season Ticket Pricing

(includes 27 league games, all six exhibition games scheduled in 2019, first right of refusal on purchase of playoff tickets)

General Admission - $350

Premium Reserved (Sections 6-9 and 11-12 along baselines) - $450

Grandstand Reserved (Section 10 behind home plate Row E to N) - $500

Campbell Real Estate Club Seats (Section 10 Rows A-D) - $650

Diamond Club (Field Level) - $725 (Inquire for Availability)

2019 10-game Flex Packs are also on sale at the same prices as 2018 - $120 for 10 General Admission vouchers and $175 for 10 Premium Reserved Vouchers.

To order season tickets or 10-game flex packs, drop in to the office at 1814 Vancouver Street (open 10 AM to 5 PM Monday thru Friday), or give us a call at 778-265-0327. You can also e-mail Christian J. Stewart, our Assistant General Manager, Ticketing and Media at chris@harbourcats.com.

SINGLE GAME TICKETS can now be ordered on-line at http://harbourcats.ticketrocket.co or by dropping in to the HarbourCats offices.

PRE-SEASON OFFICE HOURS

Our pre-season office hours at 1814 Vancouver Street are now 9:30 am to 5:30 pm Monday through Friday and 10:00 am to 4:00 pm Saturday. We are closed (or by appointment only) on Sunday.

