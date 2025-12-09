Save of the Year Group a Nominees: USL Championship
Published on December 9, 2025 under United Soccer League Championship (USL) YouTube Video
United Soccer League Championship Stories from December 9, 2025
- Striker Forster Ajago Joins Republic FC Ahead of 2026 Campaign - Sacramento Republic FC
- New Mexico United's Alex Tambakis Nominated for 2025 USL Championship Save of the Year - New Mexico United
- Sporting JAX Announces Season Ticket Pricing for Inaugural Men's 2026 USL Championship Season - Sporting Club Jacksonville
- San Antonio FC Signs Midfielder Mikey Maldonado - San Antonio FC
- Lexington Sporting Club Names Masaki Hemmi Head Coach of USL Championship Side, Kosuke Kimura Head Coach of Gainbridge Super League Squad - Lexington Sporting Club
- El Paso Locomotive FC Re-Sign Four Additional Players for 2026 - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Switchbacks FC Sign Defender Patrick Burner - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- LouCity Signs French Playmaker Huerman Through 2027 - Louisville City FC
- Indy Eleven Signs 2025 USL Finals MVP, 2024 Golden Glove Winner, Carmel Native Eric Dick - Indy Eleven
- Rowdies Sign Jamaican International Goalkeeper Jahmali Waite - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Lexington Sporting Club Re-Signs Marcus Epps to New Multi-Year Deal - Lexington Sporting Club
- LouCity to Launch USL League Two Team in 2026 - Louisville City FC
- Battery Sign Colombian Attacker Wilmer Cabrera Jr. to Multi-Year Deal - Charleston Battery
