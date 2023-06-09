Save Lives with the Drive and the Blood Connection on June 14

Mark your calendars to join us on District 356 on June 14 for a special blood drive in honor of World Blood Donor Day in partnership with the The Blood Connection! The Blood Connection and the Drive are hosting another Blood Drive as we continue our shared goal of collecting 450 pints of blood. The Blood Connection is the sole provider of blood to Upstate hospitals and needs your help in saving lives in our community.

Donations will take place from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on District 356 and each donor will receive two tickets to a future Drive game and a $40 eGift card!

