Save 30% with Cyber Monday

December 2, 2019





Hickory, NC - The Crawdads are excited to announce their Cyber Monday Sale in the GoTeez Locker Room, the official team store of the Hickory Crawdads.

Today only, all merchandise is 30% off online or you can get free shipping on your order. The merchandise discounts are available online at https://crawdads.milbstore.com/. To take advantage of the savings, enter the code "CYBER" for the 30% off or "FREESHIP" to get the free shipping. The codes will be applied at checkout and cannot be combined. The deal will run until midnight tonight (December 2nd).

The Crawdads Christmas ticket book special has returned! Fans can get 13 undated ticket vouchers for 2020 plus 3 parking passes for just $70, which is $69 in savings off the day-of-game price. An adjustable Crawdads hat can be added on for $5 as well. Ticket vouchers can be used in any quantity but an upgrade is required for the Christian Concert dates and July 3rd game. Fans can take advantage of the special by calling (828) 322-3000 or stopping by the Crawdads offices at LP Frans Stadium on Monday to Friday from 9am to 5pm.

The Crawdads will open their season at L.P. Frans Stadium on April 16th against the Lexington Legends. For more information about the Crawdads, including promotions, ticket books, and group outings please visit www.hickorycrawdads.com or contact the front office at (828) 322-3000.

