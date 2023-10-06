Savannah Bananas Return to First Horizon Park in 2024

NASHVILLE - The Nashville Sounds Baseball Club announced today the Savannah Bananas and their "World Famous Baseball Circus" are returning to First Horizon Park for three games from June 13-15, 2024.

Individual tickets will go on sale about two months before the games here. Group tickets for all three games are on sale now at www.firsthorizonpark.com.

"After an exhilarating and record-breaking pair of games last season, we're thrilled to bring Banana Ball back to Nashville," said Sounds GM/COO Adam English. "Hosting the entertaining and unique form of baseball the Savannah Bananas bring, it makes these three games at First Horizon Park a must-see event."

Billed as "The Greatest Show in Sports" by ESPN, the Bananas have transformed standard baseball into a fast-paced contest that keeps fans captivated throughout the two-hour time limit of a Banana Ball game.

Over 500,000 fans attended 87 games across 33 cities and 21 states during the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. From where baseball was "invented" in Cooperstown, N.Y., to the bright lights of Las Vegas, the Bananas entertained and introduced fans to a new form of sport, which drew praise as "TikTok's Favorite Baseball Team" by CNN and fascinated the United States throughout the summer.

In addition to the cast of characters, dancers, performers, mascots, and musicians, the Bananas are bringing their own twist of baseball to First Horizon Park with independent professional players on their rosters.

"Nashville brought the energy last year and we knew we had to come back!", said Bananas' owner Jesse Cole. "We can't wait to bring Banana Ball back to First Horizon Park for three games next year."

The Bananas play their own version of baseball called Banana Ball, a fast-paced, action-packed style of baseball with rules that include no bunting, a two-hour time limit, fans catching foul balls for outs, batters stealing first base, and a one-on-one tiebreaker showdown at the end of the game if it's tied.

The 2022 World Tour was turned into a five-part documentary, Bananaland, that can be seen on ESPN+. The show will return for season two, Bananaland: The Road to Cooperstown, and premiere exclusively on the Savannah Bananas YouTube channel.

The Nashville Sounds are the Triple-A affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers and play at First Horizon Park. The 2024 home opener against the St. Paul Saints is Tuesday, April 2. Season ticket memberships are available now. For more information call 615-690-4487 or e-mail tickets@nashvillesounds.com.

