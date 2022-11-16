Savannah Bananas Announce Additional Game at 121 Financial Ballpark for 2023 Banana Ball World Tour

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Bananas are adding an additional date in bringing their "World Famous Baseball Circus" to 121 Financial Ballpark in Jacksonville. The Bananas will now play in Northeast Florida at 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 4, 2023, and also at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 5, 2023.

The Bananas will face off against their rival, the Party Animals. The rosters for both teams will be filled by independent professional players who have been scouted, tried out, and signed contracts for the 2023 Banana Ball World Tour. In addition to those everyday players, the Bananas will have surprise player guests at many stops of their 2023 tour. In 2022, former Major League stars Jake Peavy, Jonathan Papelbon, Jonny Gomes, Josh Reddick, Bill Lee and Johnny Bench all joined the team during the tour.

The Bananas have been featured across the globe for everything from playing a game in kilts, using a Dancing First Base Coach, the Banana Nanas Dance Team, the first ever baseball player to wear stilts, a Banana Pep Band, breakdancing players, and a whole lot more.

For ticket opportunities, including information outings for a group, organization or business, and to join the Ticket Pre-sale List, visit http://www.thesavannahbananas.com/tickets.

